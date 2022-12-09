Japan’s beach where sea meets sand and snow is a treat for the eyes

“In all things nature, there is something of the marvelous,” quote Aristotle. Nature always has a way of surprising us with its stunning and unthinkable sights. In light of it, a picturesque image of a beach in Japan has surfaced online and is taking the Internet by storm. The scenic beauty is definitely one of the world’s wonders that have been hidden for a very long time.

Thinking about beaches, it is obvious what comes to mind is a beautiful match of sand and water. But have you ever heard of a combination of sand, water, and snow? Yes, you heard it right; defining the odds of sea meeting snowy mountains, this beach in Japan’s Tottori is a treat for the eyes.

Such enchanting sights are always relaxing and rejuvenating. Whether you like to enjoy the sound of waves crashing against the shore or soak in the serenity of snow, this beach can surely be a healing experience. Shared on Instagram by photographer Hisa, the spellbinding image from the western coast of Japan has gone widely viral online.

The photographer uploaded the still with the caption, “A walk along the ocean shoreline.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hisa (@ag.lr.88)

The photo also appeared on other social media platforms too, like Reddit. According to the social media site, the photo was clicked at the San’in Kaigan UNESCO Global Geopark, which is located in the west of Japan and stretches from the eastern Kyogamisaki Cape, Kyoto, to the western Hakuto Kaigan Coast, Tottori.

The picture has stunned the Internet and netizens flocked to the comment section to express their amazement over the magnificent beauty of nature.

Also Read: Mesmerising and majestic train journeys in South India