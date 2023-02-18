Japanese woman dances to popular Tamilian song tum tum: Watch

The Tamil song “Tum Tum” from the movie “Enemy” has grabbed the attention of the netizens. Videos of a specific choreography performed to the song are being shared around. Today, a video of a Japanese dancer bopping to this Tamil song has gone viral in the social media.

The footage opens up with Japanese dancer Mayo Japan performing to the Indian Tamil song Tum Tum. In the video a girl named Jasmin Dangodra, a video creator and few ladies in identical attire can be seen dancing to the hit track. Both of them follow the steps exactly and smile broadly while grooving in popular track.

The clip was shared by jasmindangodra on her Instagram handle with a caption that reads, “South trend with @mayojapan. Choreographed by @alexbiswokarma___.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmindangodra ❤️ (@jasmindangodra)

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “Bravo, Jasmin, and Mayo. Nice Choreography.” Another commented, “I love this song and dance.” A third comment read, “That was smooth.” A fourth wrote, “Nice dance.”