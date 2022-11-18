Japanese scientists discovered invisibility! Woman goes invisible on camera: Watch

In a recent video a woman was seen going invisible on camera. She is seen using a cloak to go invisible while the video is getting recorded. It has been claimed in the video that Japanese scientists discovered invisibility.

Posted to Twitter by user Great Videos yesterday, the post has been captioned as, “Japanese scientists discovered invisibility.” The video has so far earned 24.4k retweets, more than 4500 quote tweets and 150.4k likes within this short span.

As we can see in the video a woman is standing in the premises of a workplace that seems to be an office. She is then wrapping a cloak sheet on her body and it can be seen that wherever she is wrapping the cloak sheet that portion is becoming completely transparent. More clearly, by using the cloak sheet she is getting disappeared right in front of the camera.

However, the so called finding did not go well with netizens. An user wrote, “Japanese scientists discovered good way of editing.”

Another user clearly explained the scientific trick behind the art of going invisible. He wrote, “she is in front of a greenscreen and uses a greenscreen to hide herself, the video of the office is then chromakeyed to the greenscreen in post.”

Watch the video here: