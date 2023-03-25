Japanese mom designs story RRR book for son, video goes viral

Tollywood stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR starrer RRR won big at the Oscars a few weeks ago as its song ‘Naatu Naatu’ was awarded the Best Original Song. Since then, the movie and its songs have gained more popularity than before. People have been taking to their social media to share videos of themselves performing on its songs and dialogues. From Ambassadors to Puppeteers, people from different lands are showing off their skills through this film. Now, a clip of an illustrated storybook featuring the storyline of RRR has surfaced online and it is too unique to miss.

Reportedly, the adorable book has been made by a Japanese mother who thought it would be difficult for her seven-year-old to watch a three-hour-long movie with subtitles. Those who have seen the movie know how complex the plotline is. This is why the mom decided to make it easier for her son.

Shared on Instagram by a fan page of the RRR movie, the video shows brilliantly assembled cartoon versions of the movie characters along with the story explained in Japanese.

“Japanese Mother made an entire illustrated story book for RRR movie. She thought her 7-year-old son would find it hard to watch a 3hr movie with subtitles. My respect for the Japanese. Even in fandom, they show such a class,” read the original caption.

People were amazed by the effort put into the art and thoroughly enjoyed the clip. Netizens praised the mother and thanked her for embracing Indian movies and creating something so wonderful.

One person wrote, “Great effort and even greater result” and another comment read, “Japanese PPL are really good at drawing.”