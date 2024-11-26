Japanese bank’s extreme policy: employees sign blood oath against corruption

Japan: Employees of Shikoku Bank in Japan have vowed to commit ritual suicide with a blood oath if found embezzling and returning all the embezzled money. The stringent policies of a Japanese bank towards financial malpractices have received much publicity via social media.

It is based on Japan’s feudal samurai code that cements the concept of honor and responsibility. According to the pledge on Shikoku Bank’s website, an employee who commits misappropriation has to return the amount they have misappropriated and is also subjected to seppuku, which is a traditional ritualistic self-sacrifice.

This oath has its roots in the Thirty-seven National Bank that becomes Shikoku Bank, and in 1938, 23 workers including the president, Miura, signed their name in blood as they pledged to preserve the highest integrity.

Shikoku Bank’s website explained that the oath symbolizes the unrelenting pursuit of ethics and social responsibility in which it continues to carefully nurture this legacy part of the bank’s heritage.

There has been a lot of controversy over this policy through social media, as users differ in thoughts on whether this move is a practical and moral step.

