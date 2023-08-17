Japanese Ambassador joins YouTuber in dance to ‘Kaavaalaa’, Watch

In a heartwarming gesture, Japan’s Ambassador to India, Hiroshi Suzuki, showcased his admiration for Tamil superstar Rajinikanth in a dance video has taken the internet by storm. The viral video captures Ambassador Suzuki dancing enthusiastically to Rajinikanth’s hit song “Kaavaalaa,” alongside renowned Japanese YouTuber Mayo San.

The captivating video, shared on Twitter, quickly gained traction, drawing attention from people all over. In the clip, Ambassador Suzuki is seen wholeheartedly embracing the infectious rhythm of the song, effortlessly synchronizing his moves with Mayo San. Towards the end of the video, the Ambassador makes the iconic ‘sunglass step,’ a signature move associated with superstar Rajinikanth.

This collaboration between a high-ranking government official and a popular YouTuber has resonated with countless individuals. Internet users have been swift to applaud Ambassador Suzuki’s genuine enthusiasm for the Indian film industry. The netizens have also praised his remarkable efforts to foster cultural connections between Japan and India.