Japanese Ambassador enjoys vada pav in Pune, says ‘thoda teekha kam’ would’ve been better

People from around the world who visit India, make sure to tick two major things off their bucket lists- scenic beauty and tempting cuisine. Seems like the Japanese Ambassador to India Hiroshi Suzuki is one among those who don’t mind hitting the streets of the nation to explore its culinary art. Not so long ago, the Ambassador visited Varanasi and gorged on some delicious chaat and a lavish Banarasi thali. Later, Mr. Hiroshi stopped in Mumbai to get some steal-worthy deals on shirts.

On his way, he also made a detour to Pune to try out Mumbai’s popular street food vada pav. Shared on Twitter by Hiroshi himself, he can be seen asking the vendor to make the delicacy a little less spicy.

“I love street food of India…but thoda teekha kam please!” read the caption.

Take a look:

So far, the clip has garnered more than 1 million views and tons of comments. Those who suggested the ambassador to try vada pav in his previous post were quite delighted. The comment section was filled with people suggesting more dishes to the Japanese Ambassador.

One person wrote, “The famous garden vada pav Hope u enjoyed Pune too sir” another user commented, “Please try mirchi Bajji in Hyderabad.” A third “person suggested, “try mango mastani” and a fourth commented, “Great to see you enjoying local delicacies. One of the most popular snack eaten throughout the day in Maharashtra. Vadapav is lifeline of people in Maharashtra.