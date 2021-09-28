Japan Princess set to forego $1-million payment in controversial marriage

Japan’s Princess and grand-daughter of former emperor of Japan-Akihito, Mako, is set to give up on a $1-million payment that she is entitled to receive when leaving the imperial family. She forego the payment for giving up her royal status to wed a college classmate. Her fiance returns back to Japan for the wedding that has been delayed for more than three years because of a financial dispute.

The 29-year-old princess and her former college classmate, Kei Komuro, announced their engagement in 2017. But the marriage was suspended after reports of a financial controversy between Komuro’s mother and her former fiance came forward.

In the midst of her fiance facing public criticism, Princess Mako expressed her desire to give up the payment worth up to 150 million yen ($1.35 million). Public broadcaster NHK and others reportedly stated that the government decided to accept her wishes. NHK said the wedding date may be announced in October. Media has received information that the couple further plans to live in the United States.

Under the Japan’s males-only royal succession law, if a female members of the imperial family marries a commoner, she loses her status that she beholds before marriage.

Kei Komuro is said to be an accomplished cook, violinist, skiier and once worked as a ‘Prince of the Sea’ to promote beaches of Shonan in Kanagawa prefecture.

Princess Mako of Akishino is popularly known as one of the most fashionable royals, and is likened to Kate Middleton.