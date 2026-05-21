Japan opens world’s first pokémon-themed airport

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Japan has introduced what is being called the world’s first Pokémon-themed airport, and fans across the internet are loving it.

The special airport experience was launched at Miyazaki Airport, which has now been redesigned with Pokémon-inspired decorations, artwork, and attractions across different areas of the terminal.

Visitors arriving at the airport are welcomed by giant Pokémon displays, themed walls, character standees, and colourful interiors featuring popular characters from the globally famous franchise. Special photo spots and Pokémon-themed souvenirs have also been introduced for travellers and tourists.

According to reports, the project is part of Japan’s larger tourism and regional promotion efforts, aiming to attract more domestic and international visitors through pop culture and anime-related attractions.

Pictures and videos from the airport quickly went viral online, with many fans calling it a “dream destination” for Pokémon lovers. Several users joked that even waiting for flights would now feel exciting inside a Pokémon-themed airport.

The Pokémon franchise, created in Japan in the 1990s, remains one of the world’s most successful entertainment brands, with games, anime series, movies, cards, and merchandise loved by millions globally.

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Social media users especially praised the airport’s playful atmosphere and attention to detail, with many people already adding the destination to their travel bucket lists.

The themed airport is now being seen as another example of how Japan continues to blend tourism with anime, gaming, and pop culture experiences that attract fans from around the world.

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