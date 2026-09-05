Jaipur vendor’s sugar-free kulfi for dogs wins hearts

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A kulfi seller from Jaipur has won over hearts through social media for crafting a sweet for pets that does not contain sugar.

The unique kulfi came to prominence when an Instagram user, Vikram Mittal, shared a video of the vendor making the sweet.

The video got over 2k likes and people showered love in the comments .

The seller explained that owners of pets and the animals themselves frequently visit to purchase the kulfi, in addition to buying some for street dogs.

Mittal also brought one for his dog Tara which was evidently loved by her.

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This video grabbed eyeballs with a comment that said it is a “cutie uncle” and complimented for being kind to animals.

Watch the video here:

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