Jaguar asks humans for help to save her cub, watch heart-warming viral video

Jaguar asks humans for help to save her cub. This unbelievable happening was seen in a video. Though it seems unlikely in the video it was clearly seen that the jaguar pulled tourists by their hands in an effort to draw attention to a deadly problem. Actually, the beast was asking help to save her cub.

The video of the jaguar seeking help from humans has gone viral after being posted to social media. User AnimalLove Stories posted the heart-warming video to YouTube in last August this year and it has so far earned a huge 10,932,145 views so far while it has also earned a huge 4,453 comments so far which is of course a rare feat. In the comments people have expressed their emotion for the jaguar and its cub and thanked the rescuers as well as the person who understood the animal.

We can see in the video that the desperate jaguar is approaching the tourists and asking a few of them for help. It tries to pull a few people by holding their hand, like humans do, for help. The mother jaguar was helpless because animals can not speak. And hence, people were getting afraid when actually the big cat was seeking help.

However, perhaps God heard the unsaid words of the mother jaguar as a man understood that it is asking for help. The man followed it and found that its cub had fallen in a deep well. Now, he understood that the mother jaguar was seeking help from humans to help out rescue her cub.

Soon, a rescue team was called. The expert team lowered a cage into the deep well. The cub probably understood that the cage is its saviour. And hence, it climbed into the cage. Then, the rescuers pulled the cage up. And later the cub was released at an isolated place. The whole rescue operation was being witnessed by the mother jaguar from a tree. It’s face was like it was saying thanks to the humans.

Watch the video here:

Watch: Snake and Mongooses clash at Patna airport runway, guess who came out on top?