“I’ve been undercharged more than overcharged”: Foreigner shares surprising India travel experience, watch

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A foreign traveller recently presented a different take on a common aspect of travelling in India in a video that has now gone viral across social media platforms.

While foreign travellers may narrate stories of being fleeced especially in auto-rickshaws, Jane, an Instagram blogger travelling in India revealed to have had rather different experiences.

In a recent social media video, Jane spoke candidly about the country and noted that the one experience that’s common for foreign visitors in India is being overcharged.

However, she also pointed out an another side, instances wherein people offered her fare as compensation for charging less from her and even a place in their homes.

Talking about her travel to India during the past month, she recalled finding out that her local chai wala charged lesser price, considering her stature as a guest and so did various eateries by providing her with a free dessert in a welcoming gesture.

Jane went ahead sharing she was invited by strangers for dinners, was taken to attend Indian wedding, including taking her to meet family and had been offered to be hosted at stranger’s homes when travelling.

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The traveller said “I don’t think there’s many countries where people are as hospitable and as welcoming as in India.”

Netizens have widely responded to her video with some comments saying ,“we also get scammed by auto drivers sometimes being Indians.”

Various users across India have also invited Jane in comments asking her to allow them to host her in their states.

Watch the video here:

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