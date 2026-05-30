IT Manager leaves Corporate career after 9 years, Finds happiness driving auto-rickshaw

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A woman who spent nearly a decade working as an IT manager has become the focus of social media discussions after leaving her corporate career to drive an auto-rickshaw full-time. According to an entrepreneur who recently met her during a ride, the woman now earns approximately Rs 60,000 per month and says she is far more content with her current lifestyle.

The story came to light through an Instagram post by entrepreneur Dr. Nezrin Midhlaj, who described the encounter as an eye-opening experience about redefining success and personal fulfillment.

During the ride, Midhlaj was intrigued by the driver’s confidence and professionalism and asked about her journey in a field traditionally dominated by men. The woman revealed that she had worked as an IT manager for nine years before deciding to walk away from the corporate world.

Reflecting on the conversation, Midhlaj wrote, “Sometimes, the most powerful stories come from the most unexpected conversations.”

The former IT professional explained that she left behind the pressure, stress, and constant demands associated with her previous role. Instead, she chose to invest in her own auto-rickshaw business, giving her greater control over her time and daily life.

Today, she reportedly earns around Rs 60,000 every month and considers her decision worthwhile because it has brought her peace of mind and happiness.

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The story resonated with many social media users. One person humorously commented, “18 years in IT and still surviving meetings that could’ve been emails, quick calls that lasted hours, and production issues at 3 AM.”

Another user praised the woman for prioritizing a simple and fulfilling life, while others remarked that living without constant pressure can be more valuable than chasing status and professional titles.

The post has sparked a broader conversation online about career choices, work-life balance, and the idea that success can take different forms for different people.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Nezrin Midhlaj / Entrepreneur / Global Speaker (@dr.nezrin_midhlaj)

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