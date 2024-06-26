Isha Ambani’s photo with twin robot toys goes viral, watch

Isha Ambani was seen with two twin robot babies in a social media post on Wednesday which has become the talk of the town now. In the said photo she was seen holding a robot baby in her arms.

Posting the photo Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, “Isha and her Toy twin babies in Schiaparelli custom haute couture,” followed by the hashtags #RobotsNotReal. Netizens have become a little bit confused about this picture which can be guessed from the comments.

It is to be noted that Isha Ambani is mother to twins Krishna and Aadiya.

Reportedly, the robot dolls have been created by Schiaparelli.

Netizens came up with different comments on the photo. A user dubbed it as, “Distubing picture” while another described it as “Brilliant”.

Are the kids real ? What are they wearing ?, asked another user.

Yet anther user wrote, “For a second i thought those were her real kids becharay.”

