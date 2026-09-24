“Is this allowed?”: Chandigarh University fresher’s dance video goes viral, internet reacts

Advertisement

A freshers’ party performance at Chandigarh University has caught the internet’s attention, with social media users divided over the choreography.

In the viral video, six students could be seen dancing with each other in pairs, executing sharp lifts along with some energetic dance steps.

The video was shared on Instagram by a student named Nitya and it soon went viral.

Though the performance drew cheers at the event, online reactions were mixed, with some criticising the choreography for a college freshers’ programme, and others feeling that students should be able to perform however they want.

Watch the viral dance performance here:

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram

The video has garnered over 7.3 million views and 96K likes with thousands of shares.

One user commented, “I really wonder how can such performances be allowed in an educational institutions,” whereas another user said, “I don’t understand why people are so negative, it is just a show.”