Is it okay for brother & sister to ‘make love’?: Pak Univ asks in exam

Is it okay for brother and sister to ‘make love’? This was the question that had been asked in an examination of a University in Pakistan. Twitter user Shehryar Bukhari took to Twitter and posted the question paper.

The said Twitter user wrote in the caption in Urdu whose Google translation reads: “The top universities of Pakistan are on a mission to destroy the youth of Pakistan and our culture and religious values! Promoting Ganga-Jimni civilization in LUMS and teachings on sex between brother and sister in COMSATS!”

In the question it was asked to write an Essay on a given topic. The topic was titled ‘The Julie and Mark Scenario’. The passage reads: Julie and Mark are brother and sister. They are travelling together in France on summer vacation from college. One night they are staying alone in a cabin near the beach. They decide that it would be interesting and fun if they tried making love. As the very least, it would be a new experience for each of them. Julie was already taking birth control pills, and Mark used a condom too, just to be safe. They both enjoy making love, but they decide never to do it again. They keep that night as a special secret which makes them feel even closer to each other.

A question following the above passage in the said question paper reads: “What do you think about that? Was it ok for them to make love?” There are other questions also.