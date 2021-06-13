Irked by noise of firecrackers at wedding, elephant goes on a rampage; Watch viral video

elephant on rampage at wedding

Irked over the noise of firecrackers at a wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj, an elephant went on a rampage on Friday night.

According to a Times of India report, the angry elephant damaged vehicles and uprooted pandals at the venue at Alampur village under Sarai Inayat police station of Prayagraj.

The elephant, which was hired to be part of the wedding celebration, went on a rampage after hearing the sound of firecrackers that were burst to welcome the groom and his guests. However, no one was injured in the incident.

A short video of the incident is now doing rounds on social media.

Watch video:

