IOCL petrol pump attendant’s daughter gets through IIT-Kanpur,Internet congratulates her

The chairman of Indian Oil Corporation, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, recently took to Twitter to share the news and appreciate one of his petrol pump attendant’s daughter, who has made it to one of the country’s most prestigious institutes for higher education. Arya Rajagopalan, daughter of a customer attendant in Kerala, has made her parents proud by securing an entry to IIT-Kanpur.

Mr Vaidya tweeted: “Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil’s customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur.” He announced the news, congratulating the young girl who has set an example within the youth.

In his post, he shared the picture of Arya along with her proud father taken at the petrol pump where the former had worked for the last 15 years. “All the best and way to go Arya!” added the chairman to his tweet.

Let me share an inspiring story of Arya, daughter of #IndianOil's customer attendant Mr. Rajagopalan. Arya has made us proud by securing entry in IIT Kanpur. All the best and way to go Arya!

The post went viral, within hours of being uploaded. So far it has garnered over 13k likes and more than 14k retweets on Twitter. The comment section is filled with praises and good wishes for Arya.

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, also showered his best wishes for the IIT student. In his tweet he wrote, Heartwarming indeed. Arya Rajagopal has done her father Sh Rajagopal Ji & indeed all of us associated with the country’s energy sector immensely proud.” This exemplary father-daughter duo are an inspiration & role models for Aspirational New India. My best wishes,”he further added to the note.

— Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) October 6, 2021

Similarly, IAS officer P Manivannan and President of German technology major SAP- Kulmeet Bawa, congratulated Arya on Twitter as well.

Congratulations to Ms Arya Rajagopalan and to her proud parents! I also Congratulate and appreciate the Chairman tweeting the news! IOCL may announce 100% scholarship to children of employees who get admission in top 500 universities of the world. — Major Manivannan (@Captain_Mani72) October 7, 2021

How absolutely brilliant. Clearly this segment of determined youth is India's biggest competitive advantage. — Kulmeet Bawa (@kulmeetbawa) October 6, 2021

According to the sources, Arya has reportedly secured MTech from IIT Kanpur. On being asked if Mr Rajagopalan has any dreams for his daughter, he said that it would be wonderful if his daughter gets placed in Indian Oil Corporation, the same company he has worked for since 2005.