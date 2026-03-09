Internet Stunned by Tailless Croc Video

Advertisement

A crocodile without tail video has gone viral recently. A video has surfaced in which a crocodile can be seen crawling towards other crocodiles. The rare thing is that the said crocodile is without a tail. The video has gone viral after being posted to social media.

As we can see in the video a crocodile without a tail is seen moving forward where many other crocodiles are seen resting. A water fountain is also seen nearby.

The video of the tailless crocodile has gone viral after getting posted to social media. User Nature is Amazing posted the video to X platform in the handle @AMAZINGNATURE.

A tailless crocodile would face significant challenges, as the tail is crucial for swimming and balance. In the wild, such anomalies often reduce survival chances, but in captivity, these individuals can sometimes thrive with human care – reads a comment for the video on X.

OMG he’s adorable!!! I don’t care if he can eat me alive, he’s so cute!!, another user commented.

Bro looks like an ak without stock, quipped a user writing this in the comment box and posted along with a AK rifle graphics.

Crocodile born without a tail due to a congenital anomaly. pic.twitter.com/S4sRkZUZEW — Nature is Amazing ☘️ (@AMAZlNGNATURE) July 13, 2025