Instagram influencer creates quirky Christmas tree inspired hairstyle, see video

In a bid to create unique hairstyles, fashion influencers go unimaginable extends. Posting this unique Christmas tree hairstyle on the eve of Christmas, the fashion creator named Tanya Singh has left the internet divided. The video has gained over 92K likes in less than 24 hours of posting.

A top level beauty and fashion creator, Tanya Singh has about 850K followers in her social media. In the video, Tanya places an empty soft drink bottle on her head as the base. She then beautifully covers the bottle by wrapping her hair over it. Tying a hair knot at the top of the bottle, she then takes one strand of hair and plaits it. Crossing over the hair braid diagonally to one side he completes her hair-tree.

Next she adds fairy string lights, and then adds props to decorate her hair and completes the look with a ribbon on the top. Taking the background of a Christmas tree, she shows the similarities between the hairstyle and the Christmas tree.

While the netizens are appreciating it, some others are cracking jokes about it. One user commented,”Amazing! But I can only imagine how long it must have taken to shoot this,” a user said, while another added, “Oh God, I didn’t expect you to pull this off, but it looks incredible.” Another one wrote,”Christmas tree be like: Main kya job chod du??” (Christmas tree be like: should I leave my job??). A third wrote,” Yk its over when top tier influencers start posting anything for viewers.” Another user left a quirky comment,”Santa called, he wants his Christmas tree back!”

Watch the video here: