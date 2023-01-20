Instagram and Facebook to end ban on bare breast images in light of ‘Free the nipple’ movement

Meta owned platforms, Facebook and Instagram have reportedly decided to lift the ban on sharing bare breast images in light of ‘Free the nipple’ movement.

In a statement released on January 17, the Meta’s oversight board called for the revamping of the platforms’ nudity policies. The oversight board is a group of academicians, politicians, and journalists who advise the company on its content, coordination, and moderation policies. The board recommended Meta to change its adult nudity and sexual community standard so as to make the criterion clear and respect the international human rights standard.

Meta is likely to abide by the board’s recommendations.

In the mentioned set of recommendations, the board said that the old policy is more so based on a view of binary gender and made a distinction between the male and female bodies. This makes rules about baring nipples unclear for people who do not identify themselves as women.

The board also said that Meta should define moderating nudity clearly, objectively, and respecting rights rightfully. This should be done so that all the people are treated in a manner that lies at par with international human rights standards. The strict nudity policy of Facebook and Instagram has been a subject of intense debate. The ‘Free the nipple’ movement began back in the year 2000 to de-sexualize the image of bare breasts. It came into light on Facebook in the year 2012.