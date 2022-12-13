Inland Taipan, the world’s most venomous snake!

Snakes are one of the most feared animals on the planet. This is because they are mostly considered as ‘life threatening’, because of the venom they have. But what many people do not know is that only 200 species of the 600 venomous snakes might actually be fatal. Of which, the ‘Inland Taipan’ tops the list.

Inland Taipan is considered to be the world’s most venomous snake. It is also identified by the name ‘Fierce Snake’. This species of snake is mostly found in the Australian region. They are mostly medium to large sized and have a rectangular shaped head with a tough built. The venom obtained from one bite of this snake is enough to kill over 100 people or 2,50,000 mice.

While many may now know about the Inland Taipan being the world’s most venomous snake, they may never be able to spot one in real life. this is because the snake species resides in the most remote of locations, far away from human settlements. Till date, there have not been any recorded deaths caused due the bite of this snake. In case of a bite, it is not advised to cut the area or wash the site. Rather, it should be ensured that the affected area of the body is wrapped with a pressure bandage and immobilized with a splint.