Indian women turn heads in sarees at Eiffel Tower, video goes viral

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The vibrant Indian traditions and beauty of Indian culture have made their presence felt right at the heart of Paris, with the video of a bunch of Indian women posing in sarees near the Eiffel Tower breaking the internet.

The women in the clip are seen striking various poses, confidently and gracefully, against the background of the world-famous landmark while donning beautiful sarees. Their stunning look not only managed to get their hands on much attention and praise online but also showcased the Indian culture to a worldwide audience.

Users flocked to the comment section in praise and described the saree as one of the world’s most timeless and graceful attire. Several social media users also mentioned how beautifully the Indian culture was being represented by the Indian women while they visited the beautiful destination abroad.

The video has also encouraged discussion over the recent trend of many travellers showcasing their Indian heritage and traditions by wearing Indian attire to renowned tourist places all around the world. In the past few years, various videos of tourists wearing sarees at various well-known destinations have gained popularity online.

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As the video has garnered more and more views, likes, and shares, it is another addition to the statement that the traditional attire of India can also be spotted far away from the borders.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pure Mysore Silk by Dhanvi Silks (@pure_mysore_silk)