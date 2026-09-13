Indian woman shares 5 things that surprised her after moving to Australia, watch

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Living in a different country can have many small surprises. For Disha Shah in Australia, there were a few aspects of daily living that seemed to come as a shock to her compared to her life in India.

Shah recently made a post highlighting five unexpected elements that surprised her from her daily experiences in Australia that received a range of responses online from social media users.

One of the elements that surprised her was the early closing hours of shops in the country. “People in the country typically shop after office, it is common and it’s surprising to me to witness early closing hours,” noted Shah.

On the list was also the observation that police were riding horses in the cities of Australia.

She noted how personal names were addressed: In a work environment everyone generally addresses everyone by their first names, even superiors, teachers or doctors, unlike India where “sir,” “ma’am” or “aunty” / “uncle” respectively are addressed as is more commonly so in Indian circles.

Another change for her was people there typically do not have the culture of working overtime and are focused on their ‘personal time’, their family and weekend which usually do not get affected unless they plan it together”.

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Her fifth discovery was that “Public parks there have such good facilities with free BBQ spots, public restrooms, walking paths, playgrounds etc and picnic areas that it feels like a dreamland.”

Shah’s observations about life in Australia triggered various reactions from netizens who agreed that it indeed a good country to be in.

One user commented, “India has huge population which is the root cause of various problems today,” “It is not the government not the laws but the people with discipline makes it possible,” another added.

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