Indian woman in UK compares evening lifestyle with India, sparks work-life balance debate

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UK-Based Indian woman’s weekday evening clip goes viral, sparks work-life balance debate in India.

Anushka Vyas, an Indian based in the United Kingdom, posted a clip on her Instagram, where she gave a peek at her weeknight evening.

The 24-second clip features an empty-looking street and a park adjacent to her home around 5:30 PM on a Thursday.

“Just a typical Thursday evening in the UK, where it isn’t a weekend, and there’s no public holiday either, but people are out here playing in the park with their family by 5:30 PM,” Vyas says while shooting the video.

Vyas added that people in the UK conclude their work by 5 pm, dedicate time to family, have picnics at the lakeside, and place an emphasis on health and fitness.

She compared it to the work routine in India, where the commute to the office is long, and traffic jams and other work come in the way after office hours.

The video got over 314k views and more than 14k likes. One user commented, “But with all those coming here, many of them are bringing the same work culture working till late to keep their job and keeping managers happy, ruining it for others 😭”. \

Another user commented,” Literally yaahaaa ka lifestyle bohot acha hai ! Quality of life literally amazing haiii”.

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By the time people arrive home, a significant part of the day is gone. So they get home and then they are waiting for the weekend.

As for weekends, they are often spent recuperating from the work week, thus taking away family, fitness and even your own personal good.

She argued that personal happiness and a good quality of life, with better pay and jobs as another factor, may be reasons why some Indians choose to live outside India.

The comment has lead to much debate on work-life balance after work.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anushka Vyas (@anushkavyas4)