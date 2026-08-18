Indian woman in Shanghai breaks down expenses of raising two children, goes viral

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An Indian mother took to her Instagram account to reveal the expenses of raising two children in a massive city and a global financial center like Shanghai. The breakdown is detailed from rent and school fees to groceries and household help

The Indian woman whose video has gone viral on the internet is identified as Aditi Sharma , who is being living in Shanghai with her husband and two children.

In the viral video, she explains the detailed version of her family spending which is around Rs 9.16 lakh monthly. She says that the biggest expenses in the monthly spending goes to their home and children’s education.

The family pays about Rs 3.5 lakh in monthly rent, while another Rs 3.5 lakh goes towards school fees. Together, these two expenses cost around Rs 7 lakh every month.

The remaining expenses include approximately Rs 70,750 on groceries and Rs 1.02 lakh on household assistance. Utilities add around Rs 21,230, while local travel through buses and cabs costs about Rs 10,000.

Then she describes more which contributes to the upbringing of their children which is entertainment and extracurricular activities take up another Rs 21,230. Meanwhile, eating out and shopping together account for nearly Rs 56,650.

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The woman also made clear that these are their personal spending habits and not the living standard cost for every family in Shanghai.

The video soon attracted attention online, with users talking about the high cost of rent and international schooling in Shanghai. Some compared the expenses with other cities in China. Others said it is easier for foreign workers to manage if their companies pay for housing and school fees.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@indianmom_in_shanghai)