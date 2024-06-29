Indian woman dries clothes in hotel balcony in Dubai, Video goes viral on Internet

Indians are desi from the heart and this behavior continues even when they are traveling across the globe. As an Indian woman dries clothes in hotel balcony, the video of the same has been uploaded on the internet (on Instagram). The video has received a lot of views on the platform and social media users have labelled this incident in both positive and negative ways.

In the short video, which was shared by Instagram user Pallavi Venkatesh we can see her mother hanging clothes on the balcony of the Atlantis, The Palm in Dubai. The Instagram user zoomed in on another balcony in a hotel to show that somebody else was drying clothes too in their hotel room balcony. The caption on the video clip read, “Moms just momming at Palm Atlantis.”

The video was originally shared few days back in has taken the internet by surprise. While some of the users have agreed with the methods of the Indian mom some users have criticized about the unusual behavior of the Indian lady.

Interestingly, the hotel authorities read the comment and gave a nice reply. “We hope you enjoyed your stay! (We include a retractable drying cord in every bathroom, so that you can dry your clothing over the bath),” said the Instagram handle of the Atlantis, The Palm Hotel. The comment section was filled with various comments.

“The problem with desi parents is the toxicity that whatever they do is right. That’s how our generation has been embarrassed of our parents all our lives,” said a user. Another user said,”Hotel needs to learn and provide hanging spot inside the balcony. Maybe a drying rack or a few clothing lines that can be removed when not in need. Hotel’s fault, frankly. User Experience is an ongoing thing.”