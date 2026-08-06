Indian traveller alleges racist treatment at Japan convenience store, watch

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An Indian tourist travelling in Japan allegedly faced racism at a local store, leading to the intervention of the local police after he claimed a cashier denied him basic services.

The incident was detailed by Anant, a traveller on his Instagram account. The man said in a video that he was in the convenience store in Japan’s Shizuoka region when he asked for assistance warming up his ready-to-eat meal.

A store associate apparently refused this request and spoke to the traveler in a manner that he believed was racially discriminatory.

The situation apparently reached a boil after the store notified the police. Responding police officers soon entered the store and listened to both individuals, before determining that it was a misunderstanding.

He was then reportedly offered an apology by the police before eventually leaving, and commended the officers for their professionalism and courteous treatment throughout their handling of the matter.

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The video has since become a trending topic, drawing a wide variety of comments from concerned social media users and fellow tourists.

Watch the video here:

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