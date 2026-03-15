Indian tourist pays with UPI in Nepal, viral video highlights smooth cross-border transaction

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A video posted on social media is attracting a lot of attention, as an Indian traveller demonstrated how he was able to use the Indian digital payment system Unified Payments Interface (UPI) while purchasing goods in Nepal.

The traveller in the video scans a merchant’s QR code in a store with a UPI-enabled app and makes the payment in a matter of seconds. The interface shows the amount of the bill in Nepalese rupees and also indicates the value of the same in Indian rupees prior to payment confirmation.

The UPI PIN is entered by the user, and the transaction almost immediately takes place, leaving the traveller to refer to the experience as surprisingly easy.

The hassle-free transactions are made possible through a partnership between National Payments Corporation of India and the Nepalese payment system Fonepay, which enables the Indian visitors to make payments through UPI at local businesses in Nepal.

With the system, the traveller will only have to scan the QR codes and use their pre-existing UPI app to pay without inputting money or cash.

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The video has spread quickly on the internet, and a vast number of people have been shocked by the ease of cross-border digital payments. Users of social media said that using the feature would simplify the process of travelling to neighbouring countries for Indian tourists.

The UPI level in India has altered the process of digital payments within the country, and is also being implemented in some foreign markets. Since Nepal is one of the nations that has already been using the system, according to the experts, cross-border QR payments might increasingly become more popular among tourists and businesses in the near future.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anshuman Bhagat (@anshumanbhagat619)