Indian Teacher’s Desi Teaching style, you will just love, Watch video

A good teacher can make a boring subject fun if he knows the correct way to teach students. Usually match is a hard and tough subject for many students as it is difficult to understand.

But, this is not the case for these US students as their Indian teacher teaches the formulas in a very unique and special way. The teacher singing math formula to his students in class is going viral. The video of this special class is now going viral on various social media platforms.

The video was posted on Twitter by a user named AK_Inspire “Math also can be fun…Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US.”

The video shows the teacher teaching trigonometry to a class full of students in the US. But, what got the interest of the internet is the way of his teaching. The man was singing trigonometry formula to his students instead of using blackboard, books or even markers to explain it. The students also seems to enjoy this special class.

Watch the video here:

Math also can be fun…Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in US 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnrCT40YEv — A K 🇮🇳 (@AK_Inspire) October 16, 2022

The video starts with the teacher facing a class full of students ready to teach them. The teacher says, “Are you ready?” to the camera and the students, and starts gesturing like a band coordinator. Soon after, students start singing ‘Sin, Cos, Tan’ trigonometry formulae along with the teacher.

The Twitterati are loving the loving and has flooded the comment section of the post with various statements. The tweet has already been viewed more than 800k times.

“We didn’t understand sin and cos , 30 -60 is far away ! Getting a good teacher it’s a part of luck !”, one user wrote. While another user commented that “what’s more disheartening is that in India teachers are not given freedom in the style of teaching in schools, they are asked to teach in a certain way. While in other countries indian teachers are the best teachers in there education system.”