Indian-origin engineer secures Tesla job after multiple rejections, read details

A post about an Indian engineer getting a job at his dream company, Tesla is making rounds on social media. The story of his hard work and determination is inspiring millions of people now.

Reportedly, an Indian-origin engineer, Dhruv Loya, hailing from Pune has shared his inspiring journey on LinkedIn of how he secured a job at Elon Musk’s Tesla. To land the job. Dhruv had sent more than 500 emails, 300 applications and attended 10 grueling rounds of interviews for almost 5 months. Finally his hard work and dedication paid off, he got the job in his dream company.

Dhruv is now working as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla, He had to struggle a lot before getting the job, he mentioned. Remembering his 5 months of struggle period in US, he said, he had to stay with friends to maintain expenses. He slept on air mattresses, and saved every dollar to remain in the US. He lost his lease, health insurance during the struggle period and constantly felt the ticking clock of his visa status, knowing, he could be forced to leave the US at any moment.

The post he shared on his professional LinkedIn account reads, “I finally got a job! I’m excited to share the end of a challenging journey and express my deepest gratitude to everyone who believed in me, supported me, and stood by my side. Despite having three internships, a good GPA, and active extracurriculars, I never imagined I would be in a position where I’d be unemployed for five months. I lost my lease, my health insurance, and constantly felt the ticking clock of my visa status, knowing I could be forced to leave the US at any moment. It was all worth it. I’ve secured a full-time position as a Technical Support Specialist at Tesla! My advice to anyone facing this struggle is to treat applying to jobs as your 9-5, but make sure to use your evenings and weekends to unwind and do things you enjoy… Just keep manifesting, stay positive, and believe that things will fall into place!”

Loya also talked about the challenging job market for international students and shared that he used Hunter.io for cold emails, LinkedIn, Indeed, Handshake, Jobright.ai for job searches, and ChatGPT+ to refine his resume and cover letters.

At the end, he advised to the youngsters to keep manifesting and keep hustling to achieve their dreams. Everything will fall into place, if they stay positive and keep believing in themselves, he added.