Indian man denied leave for marriage by boss, What he did to get married leaves internet talking

Shimla: An indian man has pulled out a stunt that has left the whole internet talking. The man had to perform his wedding rituals via video call after his toxic denied him leave. The wedding took place on the fixed date while the groom was in Turkiye and the bride in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi.

According to reports, the man named Adnan Muhammad, a resident of Bilaspur, asked his Turkish boss two days leave for his wedding but he refused to grant him the leave, said his family members. However, they could not shift the marriage date as the broide’s ailing grandfather insisted that she get married at the earliest.

The family members of the groom and the bride agreed to a virtual ‘nikah’ and the barat from Bilaspur reached Mandi on Sunday. The marriage was held on Monday.

The couple connected through video calling and a qazi performed the rituals with the duo saying “qubool hai” thrice.

Akram Mohammad, the uncle of the girl said the wedding was made possible only due to the advanced technology.

A similar case happened last year in July. Shimla Kotgarh’s Ashish Singha and Shivani Thakur from Bhuntar in Kullu got married through video-conferencing as the barat along with groom could not reach its destination due to landslides and flash floods.