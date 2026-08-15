Indian Man creates Guinness World Record with 29-foot fingernails

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An Indian man has created a Guinness World Record by growing his fingernails for last 66 years without cutting them. The hand on which he has grown his nails are left hand.

The record creating man is identified as Shridhar Chillal from Pune and it is being said that he is being growing his nails since the year 1962.

This was done after a teacher of his time challenged him regarding the maintenance that long nails demands.

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The Guinness World Record has said that combined length of the five nails reached 909.6 cm (29 feet 10 inches). The longest among five fingers in his hand was the thumb one, its measurement was recorded as 197.8 cm.

Chillal said that his daily life was very difficult due to this challenge. The work he does was related to camera as he is a photographer and for that he needed a specially designed camera. This challenge also damaged his left hand permanently due to the weight of the nails that he had.

In 2018, after 66 years, he finally cut the nails, which are now preserved and displayed at a museum in New York.