Indian girl sets record with fastest 50-Metre Limbo Skating under descending poles

Mumbai: Indian skater Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma has created a new milestone in limbo skating by completing a 50-metre run under descending poles in the fastest recorded time. Her achievement highlights the impact of discipline and continuous training in mastering the sport.

Shrishti clocked an impressive time of 7.46 seconds while skating under a series of gradually lowering poles across a distance of 50 metres. The record-setting attempt took place on February 28, 2025, at Sai Dham City in Umbred, Maharashtra.

This accomplishment marks a significant improvement over her previous record. Shrishti had earlier secured a Guinness World Records title in 2023 during an attempt on the set of Lo Show Dei Record in Monza, Italy. In the latest performance, she reduced her earlier timing of 9.59 seconds by 2.13 seconds.

Limbo skating is a challenging discipline performed on roller skates in which athletes bend extremely low and glide beneath horizontal bars placed at minimal height without touching them. The sport combines balance, flexibility, speed and control, making it one of the most demanding forms of skating.

Shrishti dedicated long hours of practice to refine her technique and endurance for the attempt. Through her success, she aims to motivate young girls across the world to pursue their ambitions and believe that they can achieve the same heights as boys.

Watch the video here:

Fastest time to limbo skate under descending poles over 50 m – 7.46 seconds achieved by Shrishti Dharmendra Sharma (India) pic.twitter.com/h0UvN0jIDv — Guinness World Records (@GWR) March 6, 2026