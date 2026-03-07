Indian expat shares reality of living in Singapore: “This city won’t pamper you, it will polish you”

Advertisement

An Indian woman living in Singapore has sparked an online discussion after sharing the realities of expat life in the country through a viral Instagram video. The clip, posted by Neha Rawat, offers a candid look at both the opportunities and struggles that come with living abroad.

In the video, Rawat explains that while Singapore often appears perfect from the outside, with clean streets, efficient systems, and strong infrastructure, life there can be demanding and highly disciplined. She notes that punctuality is taken extremely seriously, saying even a two-minute delay in the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) can surprise commuters.

One of the biggest challenges she highlighted is the high cost of living. According to Rawat, monthly rent in Singapore can range between 3,000 and 5,000 Singapore dollars, while groceries and daily essentials are also relatively expensive. She also pointed out that owning a car is difficult for many residents due to the country’s costly Certificate of Entitlement (COE) system required for vehicle ownership.

Beyond finances, the emotional aspect of living abroad can also be difficult. Rawat explained that many expatriates, especially dependents who move with working partners, often experience loneliness and the challenge of rebuilding social circles in a new country. She noted that social media often portrays expat life as glamorous, but the reality involves significant adjustments and personal sacrifices.

Despite these challenges, she emphasised that Singapore offers several advantages, including exceptional safety, strong career opportunities, and global exposure. According to her, those who adapt to the city’s demanding environment can experience significant personal and professional growth.

Summing up her experience, Rawat described Singapore as a place that “won’t pamper you, it will polish you,” adding that the city tests patience, budgets, and mindset, but ultimately rewards those willing to work hard and adapt.

The video has resonated with many viewers online, with several users commenting that the description reflects their own experiences of living abroad.

Watch video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Rawat (@sglinks)