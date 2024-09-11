Indian English has their own English words, claims American woman living in India in sweet video, watch

An American woman’s take on ‘Indian English’ has gone viral on social media lately. She is reportedly living in India for the last few years.

In a recent video, which has so far gone viral, the gentle lady claimed that ‘Indian English has their own English words and phrases’ which is not heard in America.

Initially she gives some example which are used both in Indian and American English. She gives the example of ‘shifting’ which means moving from one location to another which is called ‘moving’ in America.

Then she gives the example of some words which according to her are not used in America. These words are – ‘Time pass’, telling age with ‘plus’, ‘which time’, ‘too much’, ‘dry fruits’ and ‘loose motion’.

kristenfischer3 took to Instagram and posted her video in which she explained all this. The caption of the post reads, “Did you know that Indian English has their own English words and phrases? I have never heard and of these before coming here. What are some others that you know of?”

The sweet video has already amassed nearly 8k views merely in three days. And netizens came up with interesting comments.

English is one of the official languages. We don’t have a national language, clarified a user and later Kristen herself in a comment accepted that, “You all are right, I said it wrong. India does not have any one National language. They have 23 official languages, one of them being English. Sorry for the confusion I caused.”

“Loose motion never comes in slow motion,” another comment reads.

“You forgot Brinjal and Ladyfinger,” quipped another user.

“I am sorry but dry fruits are fruits that are dried and not nuts,” clarified another user in the comment box.

