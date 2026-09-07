Indian engineer earns ₹1 lakh from 10-hour mehndi booking in US

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An Indian software engineer based in the US has gone viral after claiming to make a substantial sum working part time as a mehndi artist.

The story emerged after Priyancka Jaiin- a full time software engineer who runs a mehndi business on the side-posted a video on her Instagram revealing the amount she earns from her skills.

As per reports, Jaiin usually charges about 9,000-10,000 to do mehndi designs which would amount to roughly $100 per hour.

Clients at times have even been known to give her tips that would increase to 20%. However, the amount she charges increases during events or especially for weddings.

Jaiin has claimed that working 10 hours as an artist or to create bride’s mehndi would bag her an amount to about 1 lakh making her Mehndi business highly lucrative, as side by job.

But Jaiin further said that mehndi is not a profession for her but a hobby. She said that her salary from software covers her major bills while mehndi business generates income over it.

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Besides moneyJaiin said that respect given to the artist in USA is one of the reasons for her to love it.

Previously she had this feeling in India where mehndi artist is not seen as having a proper profession.

Reportedly her video has garnered close to 10 million views which also initiated a debate about the artistic worth and how artists are paid in both the countries in question.

Watch the video here:

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