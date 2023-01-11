Indian duo sets new world record by travelling to seven continents in only 3 days

Traveler duo from India has successfully entered the Guinness Book of World records for traveling to seven continents in just three days. The duo, Dr. Ali Irani and Sujoy Kumar Mitra, completed their trip in exactly three days, one hour, and five minutes. Starting on December 4, they covered Antarctica, South America, Europe, North America, Africa, Asia, and Oceania in the shortest and fastest time possible. They concluded their journey at Melbourne in Australia, on December 7.

Expressing his happiness over setting the new world record, Dr. Irani said that it satisfies him to set a record on something he’s so passionate about. Sujoy Mitra said that it is indeed an honor for him to hold the record. He said that this journey may have ended but there are a lot of milestones yet to be achieved. On a general note, he said that one should enjoy the struggle and hardships, and that, magic shall follow.

Dr. Irani has earlier been a physiotherapist for the Indian cricket team. So far, he has traveled to as many as 90 countries. Picking up from him, Sujoy Mitra, moved on from the corporate world and dived into traveling. He has so far traveled to 173 countries, and might as well have a new record set for himself. The duo was certified by Guinness Book for traveling to seven continents in three days.