Indian creator impressed by Japan’s bathrooms says “Aadat nahin hai”, watch

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Japan’s public bathrooms have caught the attention of Indian content creator Ankita Sahigal, who was impressed by the thoughtful features designed for women and parents.

In a post on Instagram, Sahigal showed off a specific area for women to sit and do their makeup, as well as child seats so mothers can rest their little ones when they use the bathroom.

She also displayed a fold-out platform near the floor. At first she thought it was to change a baby, then she realised it’s to be used when washing without having to stand on the wet bathroom floor.

‘Why are they pondering us so much?’ she said, referring to the bathroom features as something she loves about Japan.

The video has been widely shared, with many commentating on how small aspects of design make every day public spaces easier to navigate.

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Watch the viral bathroom here:

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One user commented, “They have it because people use it properly. Without damaging or misusing.”

“I think if mums come with their kid alone that is the most needful time for that baby seat,” another user added.