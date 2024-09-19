Indian couple’s luxury stay at Maasai Mara, costs around Rs. 5.5 Lakh Per Night

Money open doors to heaven, here’s an example of with money anything is possible.

An Indian couple is going viral on social media after sharing their extra ordinary experience of staying in a luxuries resort in Maasai Mara, Kenya. What surprised the netizens more is the price of the stay.

Anirban Chowdhury, a social media user shared a documentary of his recent vacation along with his wife in Maasai Maara, Kenya and has shared it in the platform X with caption “ticked off a bucket list experience at one of Marriott’s most exclusive and expensive properties – JW Marriott Maasai Mara.”

As per him The cost of the stay was a staggering Rs. 5.5 lakh per night. Including taxes which he booked using 106,000 Marriott Bonvoy points.

The post shows some glimpse of the beautiful property. It has the all-inclusive package with accommodation, meals, selected beverages, and also has premium services such as bush meals, sundowners, and daily game drives.

Sharing about other paid activities he shared his thrilling experience of horse riding, hot air balloon rides and Maasai village tours.

He said he loved the property so much that he would even pay 200k points for this inclusive experience. The experience is worth every point.

The post has been shared widely. It got more than 1.5 million views just within a week of posting. several reactions are flooding in the comment section. some users admired the luxurious details while some users reacted it other way.

One user wrote “I’ve never seen anything like this before-what an experience! But, wow, the cost is eye-watering,”

Another user wrote “Unable to wrap my head around the kind of wealth people have. I think I’m fairly rich and I am, by any reasonable standard. So I was like nice let’s check this place out and it costs 3.5 lakhs for one night. Almost 10 lakhs for a 3-day stay. What kind of money do folks earn!”

After some unexpected controversies, Mr. Anirban shared few clarifying details on X.

See the post here: