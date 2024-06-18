India is not for beginners! Jugaad video of AC water redirected to cooler amazes internet

As temperature continues rise despite monsoon has already arrived in the nation, people are still grappling with extreme heatwave condition. Apart from that, cases of water crisis have also been reported in multiple places. Meanwhile, a video of an Indian jugaad of AC water being redirected to cooler to save water is going viral over the internet.

The video has been shared on micro-blogging platform X (formerly Twitter) by @terakyalenadena. In the video, a man is seen pointing at a pipe extending from the AC unit. This pipe runs down the building and into an air cooler situated on the ground floor. According to the video, the water leak from the AC is redirected to cooler, which led to smart utilization of water.

The video has been shared with a caption that read, “This is Elon Musk.” After being shared, the video has garnered over 2.9 million while nearly 18.7 thousand X users have liked the video.

Reacting to the video, one user commented, “When u use 100% of your brain” Another person wrote, “Love it. Little things when done by many can make a huge difference.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Bhai ne socha hoga cooler main paani nhi bharna padega.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “On a serious note, the water from ac is highly contaminated due to dirt and dust settled on evaporator oils of indoor unit. This water is best drained. It contains bacteria, fungi and other microbes which cause throat and other infections..” A fifth person wrote, “Hard water is not good for consumption..!! AC throw out hard water.”