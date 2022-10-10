Incredible! Women play kabaddi wearing saree, netizens amazed; Watch viral video

Kabaddi is one of the most popular games in India and not just a game but an emotion in the Indian subcontinent. The game is played with teamwork and requires an equal blend of one’s mental as well as physical abilities. The ancient game is like a deep rooted emotion for Indians. Many videos keep surfacing online that show people of every age groups playing Kabaddi. Recently, a video has gone viral of several women playing Kabaddi during Chhattisgarhiya Olympics.

The sports event was inaugurated by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on October 7. The video of women playing kabaddi was shared by Dhamtari District Administration. IAS Awanish Sharan reshared the video on Twitter. He Captioned the video as, “Are we less than anyone!!! Women’s Kabaddi in Chhattisgarhiya Olympics,” which he originally wrote in Hindi.

The best part of the video is that, it shows how enthusiastically those women are playing kabaddi even while they are all wearing sarees. The spectators present there were cheering all the ladies and the commentary by a man in the background made the video more interesting.

Till now, the video was seen by more than three lakh people and has gathered thirteen thousand likes on Twitter. More than one thousand Twitter users have shared the video. The users showed amazing respond to the video. They appreciated and the women playing Kabaddi.

A Twitter user wrote, “Awesome…God bless you all with more power and accomplishments in life..”. “Can’t be any more Desi than this. Love it.”, writes another user.