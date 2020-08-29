humpback whale leaping newfoundland

Incredible moment! Girl surprised as Huge Humpback whale breaches near her boat: Watch

By KalingaTV Bureau

A whale surprised a 10-year-old girl and her father when it breached the water multiple times very close to the vessel they had boarded. The stunt was so overwhelming that the girl’s senses flew away.  The video has gone viral after being uploaded to social media.

As per reports, Sean Russell and his daughter were fishing off the coast of Newfoundland in Conception Bay when a whale showed the stunt.

The whale jumped into the air several times, creating large splashes, with the first breaches causing Russell’s daughter to look in surprise at the camera. In the video, it may be seen that the whale leaps into the air and strikes round in the air. Seeing his stunt, the girl’s mouth remained open.

