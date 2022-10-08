Incredible! Food Delivery agent flies on a jet pack to deliver food, Watch viral video

You must have seen drones delivering food, robots serving food in restaurants, inter-city food delivery, and more. But, you may not have seen a deliver agent flying up a high-rise building to deliver food. This must sound quite imaginary to you, but this is true.

A video of a delivery agent flying up a high-rise building in Saudi Arabia to deliver food is going viral on the internet.

Prior to this we have seen various bizarre delivery incidents. However, this video has taken the food delivery to a whole new level.

In the viral video, the man was seen flying up the high-rise building on a jetpack while carrying the packaged food to be delivered. He flies from one tower to another to reach his destination. He is seen landing on a balcony where a woman is waiting to receive her food parcel. As a precaution, he is also wearing a helmet and other safety equipment. The rare footage is reportedly from Saudi Arabia.

The video was shared on micro-blogging platform Twitter by a page named Daily Loud with the caption, First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia !!”

Here is the video, take a look:

First flying man delivering food in Saudi Arabia‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/sQuBz0MHQZ — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) September 26, 2022

The video has gone viral with more than 4.5 million views, over 80k likes and thousands of comments.

The video has left many people astonished. But, some people have questioned its authenticity.

One user wrote, “The fact that people believe this, makes me sad.” Another user wrote, “That is big achieve to the future.” A third user commented, “Looks like a scene from a science fiction movie.” A user also wrote, “What do you guys charge for delivery cost? Asking for a friend.”

In another viral video, a Swiggy delivery agent was seen riding a horse carrying a food delivery bag on a Mumbai road.