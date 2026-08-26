“I’m Not Afraid Of India Anymore”: Russian traveller’s train experience

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An Indian Railways Third AC coach made it to international news as a Russian traveller’s experience goes viral on social media as her first-ever 3 AC train trip.

Alena Makush, a digital content creator from Russia is documenting her travels through India on Instagram.

The video which lasts up to 46 seconds, sees her arriving at the railway station along with her friend before entering her allotted cabin in the train.

Alena was taken aback by the washroom upon entering the coach. She was then seen examining her reflection in the mirror as she made her way towards her berth.

It also looked like Alena was happy with the mostly vacant coach and had exclaimed ‘wow’ upon seeing it.

In another clip of her journey, Alena can be seen eating lunch while looking out at the passing scenery.

Alena went on to appreciate the food and said it reminded her of the simple joy of travelling by train.

Alena landed in India on the 12th of July after a while in Bali.

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Alena confesses that it was quite an ordeal to adjust to India – a place where noise exists along with silence, poverty with the wealthy, chaos with peace.

But, she was then told that the perception, on her end, started changing slowly when she had more time on her side to tour around the country.

As per Alena, she stated that she did not “feared Indian anymore”, adding that it was teaching her to learn to value basic things in life like clean water, a soft bed, or merely being able to walk, breathe and be alive.

Her train journey has now gained momentum and online spectators have commented on her candid words about the Indian Railways and the changing notion of Indian.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Алёна (@alena_makush)