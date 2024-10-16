IIT Roorkee Graduate journey from mechanical engineer at railways to Space X, Know true story

New-Delhi: An Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee graduate has taken social media by storm after a screenshot of his LinkedIn profile went viral everywhere.

Sanjeev Sharma’s journey from a mechanical engineer who graduated from one of India’s top institutes, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee working with the Indian Railways and now currently working for Elon Musk’s SpaceX has caught everyone’s attention.

Sharma began his professional journey with Indian Railways as a Divisional Mechanical Engineer, a position he held for four years. In 1994, he was promoted to Deputy Chief Mechanical Engineer, and after more than 11 years with the Railways , he decided about his international career.

Sharma then pursued an MS in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Colorado Boulder. After completing his degree in 2003, he joined Seagate Technology as a Staff Mechanical Engineer. In 2008, he was promoted to Senior Mechanical Engineer and spent a total of five years at the American data storage company before leaving in 2013.

During his time at Seagate, he also earned an MS in Management of Technology from the University of Minnesota in 2008.

In 2013, Sharma joined SpaceX as a Dynamics Engineer. His work at the company involved leading efforts in structural dynamics as he played a crucial role in the recovery and reusability of the Falcon 9 rocket boosters.

In 2018, he joined Matternet Inc., a leading developer of commercial drone delivery systems. At Matternet, he initially led vehicle engineering before heading the technology division for over two years.

Sharma returned to SpaceX in 2022 as a Principal Engineer for Starship Dynamics and is currently based in Hawthorne, California.