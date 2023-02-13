IFS officer shares breathtaking images of golden beach of Odisha: Watch

The social media is always flooded with stuff that will catch the attention of the netizens. Especially videos and pictures of beaches are the most loved by the people. Beach is pondered as one of the most peaceful places in the world and one of the most engrossing things in the world. Images and clips of seashore frequently goes viral in the social media. In light of it, photos of the cleanest beaches in India have surfaced online.

The viral images show the most spotlessly cleaned beach in India. The seashore is referred as the Golden beach of Odisha. The stunning pictures of the Blue flag beach will leave you amazed and mesmerized.

The photos of the breath-taking shore were shared by an Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda on his Twitter handle with a caption,” Golden beach at Puri is rated as one of the cleanest beaches of India. Also certified as the Blue Flag beach, continuously for the last three years. Salutations to the ground staff for making this possible even under torchlights.”

Take a moment to look at the amazing pictures:

Golden beach at Puri is rated as one of the cleanest beach of India.

Also certified as the Blue flag beach,continuously for last three years.

Salutations to the ground staff for making this possible even under torchlights🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/UbQ5WgvcPx — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) February 10, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly impressed by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote, “There are people who sweep the sands on the beach. Amazing.” Another commented, Awesome.” A third comment read, Sincerity should be appreciated and should be rewarded. If it is practiced in all Indian beaches, it will be wonderful.”