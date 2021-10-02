Idli on a stick: Viral pictures of Indian breakfast divides foodies on Internet

Idli is one of the staple South Indian breakfasts, which is basically a round steamed rice cake usually served with sambar and coconut chutney. Although it has a South Indian origin, natives from every region of the nation enjoy it with delight. People around the world are also being fond of the dish among other Indian cuisine.

Recently, the pictures of this soft round rice-cake has sparked an entertaining food war on Twitter. The post was shared by the CEO of Indian group of companies Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra. In his tweet he asked his followers about their thoughts on the “creativity” of the preparation.

In the pictures, the popular Indian breakfast, can be seen being served on an ice-cream stick and dipped in sambar (a lentil-vegetable stew).

It appears the picture is from the southern city of Bangalore.

Bengaluru, India’s innovation capital can’t stop its creativity from manifesting itself in the most unexpected areas… Idli on a stick—sambhar & chutney as dips…Those in favour, those against?? pic.twitter.com/zted3dQRfL — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 30, 2021

Netizens have filled the comment section with praises and criticism as some loved the creativity, and others are terrified at the creation.

Totally against it…eating Idli with bare hand is the real tradition… this is sick 😏 — Dr Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) September 30, 2021

Innovation is always welcome 😊 another innovative idea Pizza Cone 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/bgP26Y6r0n — Sushil S (@Sushil_S23) September 30, 2021

Some had really funny replies to it.

My grandmother’s reaction seeing this blasphemous act….done to IDLY… pic.twitter.com/D6AxQ1pHaS — Sreekanth Dokuburra (@SDokuburra) October 1, 2021

Some pointed out logic.