Idli on a stick: Viral pictures of Indian breakfast divides foodies on Internet

By Rachna Prasad
idli on a stick
Image credit- Twitter/anand mahindra

Idli is one of the staple South Indian breakfasts, which is basically a round steamed rice cake usually served with sambar and coconut chutney. Although it has a South Indian origin, natives from every region of the nation enjoy it with delight. People around the world are also being fond of the dish among other Indian cuisine.

Recently, the pictures of this soft round rice-cake has sparked an entertaining food war on Twitter. The post was shared by the CEO of Indian group of companies Mahindra & Mahindra, Anand Mahindra. In his tweet he asked his followers about their thoughts on the “creativity” of the preparation.

In the pictures, the popular Indian breakfast, can be seen being served on an ice-cream stick and dipped in sambar (a lentil-vegetable stew).

It appears the picture is from the southern city of Bangalore.

Netizens have filled the comment section with praises and criticism as some loved the creativity, and others are terrified at the creation.

Some had really funny replies to it.

Some pointed out logic.

