IAS officer saves Chandigarh man from heart attack by giving CPR: Watch viral video

A senior IAS officer has earned admiration from all sections of people today after saving life of a man in Chandigarh who had faced a heart attack. The victim was saved in the nick of time, after the IAS officer gave him timely CPR. The video went viral soon after it was shared on social media platform.

As we can see in the video, a man has suffered a heart attack and the IAS officer gave him Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) immediately. And as a result the person after some seconds responded. He asked for water and he was given. Later he was fine.

As per reports, the IAS officer who saved life of the man is Yashpal Garg, IAS, Chief Executive Officer, Chandigarh Housing Board. The man had reportedly visited the office of Chandigarh Housing Board when he suffered a heart attack. Yet, he was luckily saved. After the CPR process for a few seconds he regains consciousness. He was then reportedly sent for treatment.

The 2009 Batch Chhattisgarh Cadre IAS officer Awanish Sharan posted it on his Twitter handle 4 hours ago, and so far the post has earned 101.7k views, 510 re-tweets, 20 quote tweets and more than 4000 likes. He captioned the video as, “Salute to UT Health Secretary Yashpal Garg IAS, who saved the life of a resident.” The post earned a lot of comments.

A user wrote, “CPR training is must,” and another user commented, “God bless the Saviour.”

Another user wrote, “Hospitals r taking initiatives to train ppl now .Coming up in Housing areas .Good initiative.”

Yet another user wrote, “Fundamental emergency medical training should be given to everyone in schools, offices, institutions and at every possible places.”

Watch the video here: