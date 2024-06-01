I was inches away from ribcage exploding, shares man who tried to be eaten by Anaconda

Imagine you are trapped by a big snake like anaconda and it is eating you, terrifying right. Recently a man who tried to get eaten alive by an anaconda shared about the moment of him being eaten by an anaconda. He shared that he was inches away from his ribcage exploding.

In an episode of the Discovery Channel’s Eaten Alive Paul Rosolie, a conversationalist, shared that he agreed to be consumed by a large snake. Minutes after the stunt began, he called to end the stunt. While sharing his experience, he said New York Post, “The last thing I remember was her mouth open wide and everything went black. I went limp and let it constrict.”

He further informed that the anaconda wrapped around her and he felt his suit cracking and his arms ripping out of his sockets. He came inches away, moments away from having his rib cage explode. Notably, the stunt was really all about showing people the power of these snakes with the mission of protecting the snakes’ habitats.

It is worth mentioning here that the green anaconda is the largest snake in the world, growing up to nine metres long and weighing as much as 227 kg.